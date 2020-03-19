Yerevan in quarantine: Closed entertainment areas and half-empty streets in photos

Though the state of emergency declared by the Armenian government does not ban the operation of recreation centers, Tert.am’s photo camera has fixed many empty cafes, restaurants and places of entertainment in Yerevan.

The emergency office run by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinya may, upon necessity, suspend those facilities. For now however, the government institutions and competent agencies urge the population to take the necessary precautions, observing the rules of hygiene and keeping away overcrowded places to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

