Pope Issues Changes to Vatican’s Judicial Activities to Protect Against Coronavirus

Pope Francis has issued new guidelines regarding the Vatican’s judicial activities to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

This was communicated in a statement, accompanying the published changes, issued by the Holy See Press Office, today, March 19, 2020.

“With a rescript of 18 March 2020, the Holy Father, given the particular health condition linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” it began, “ordered until 3 April 2020 the suspension of all procedural activities underway at the judicial offices of the City of the State of the Vatican, as well as the related terms of revocation and prescription.”

“This provision, already adopted in Italy,” it continued, “does not operate with regard to investigative activities and more generally prior to hearings, nor with respect to those procedures that still need to be treated for reasons of urgency.”

The ‘Extraordinary and Urgent Measures’ (published in Italian): https://press.vatican.va/content/salastampa/it/bollettino/pubblico/2020/03/19/0167/00370.html

Zenit

