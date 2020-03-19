Coronavirus cases reach 115 in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. 5 more cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected to 115, the healthcare ministry told Armenpress.

All patients are in satisfactory condition.

“A total of 115 cases were registered. One patient has recovered. The results of epidemiological analysis show that 99 cases are linked with the 1st two cases”, the ministry said, again calling on citizens to follow the steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

