Armenian school students win four medals at 5th Caucasian Mathematical Olympiad

Four 9th-grade students from the Physics and Mathematics Specialized School named after Artashes Shahinyan in Yerevan have won four medals at the 5th Caucasian Mathematical Olympiad held in Maykop,

Russia from March 13-18, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport reported.

All the four school students – Stepan Gevorgyan, Vyacheslav Petrosyan, Hayk Khachatryan and Mark Movsisyan – participated in a junior league and international Olympiad for the first time. The team was led by Suren Grigoryan, a mathematics teacher at the school, the ministry said.

During the Olympiad, students were given the opportunity to attend various educational and cultural events, listen to lectures by well-known mathematicians and go sightseeing.

The Olympiad brought together around 200 schoolchildren from 14 southern regions of Russia and 10 other countries, including Belarus, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Abkhazia, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkey.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/03/19/Armenian-school-student-medal/2258682

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...