AEF Students Step Up to COVID-19 Challenges

AEF sponsored students are working diligently to provide care for at-risk patients An AEF sponsored student from Yerevan State Medical University A number of AEF sponsored students are even preparing face masks to distribute to those in need

The Republic of Armenia has declared a 30-day state of emergency over the coronavirus, imposing border restrictions that include a ban on citizens leaving the republic. As people everywhere try to find ways of coping with the spread of the virus, Armenian Educational Foundation students have chosen to step up during this moment of crisis.

The current pandemic of COVID-19 has caused a global call to action and cooperation with AEF sponsored students, from Yerevan State Medical University, at the forefront in Armenia. Amongst them is Sushan Amazaryan, who alongside her friends from YSMU, is currently volunteering and providing much needed care for at-risk patients in hospitals and lightening the load for doctors to continue their work.

Another AEF student who has stepped in ism Tamarik Aleqyanwho is currently preparing masks with her neighbors and friends and later dispersing these masks to the elderly for free. As many might know, there is currently a shortage of masks in stores across the country and those that are available are high in cost.

Students Andranik Haroyan and Mery Marandyan are also actively involved as volunteers for the Ministry of Health, coordinating the situation in regions across the nation, and putting themselves at high risk.

AEF is proud and thankful for its students, staff, and all those who have taken the steps required to prevent further escalation of the spread of the virus and in doing so selflessly put their own lives at risk to help those in need.

We encourage the public to continue taking important steps to preventing the spread of the virus by washing your hands, covering your mouth with your elbow when coughing, sanitizing commonly used surfaces, and practicing social distancing.

For more information about COVID-19 and what you can do to keep healthy and safe, visit the Centers for Disease Control or your local health department’s website.

