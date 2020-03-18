Armenian Church observes Median Day of Great Lent

 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

2020-03-18

YEREVAN. – Construction of the modular reception at the infectious disease hospital is in progress at a great pace. Armenia’s Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan noted this on Facebook.

“We will have 40 new rooms in 3-4 days,” he added.

