Armenia confirms 110 cases of COVID-19 – Public Radio of Armenia

Eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus as of 9:30 pm, the Armenian Ministry of Health informs.

Doctors assess the health of all patients as satisfactory.

A total of 110 cases have thus been confirmed in Armenia, 94 of them connected with two sources in Etchmiadzin and a production facility in Yerevan.

