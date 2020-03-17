Yerevan Opera House to show performances, concerts on Facebook

The Yerevan Opera House will show its opera and ballet performances and concerts on Facebook starting Tuesday.

“You can stay home and watch Karen Khachaturian’s brilliant ballet ‘Cipollino’ on March 17, at 8pm, through our official Facebook page,” the Opera House said in a statement.

“Please follow our Facebook page for the latest notifications about performances and concerts which we are planning to show.

“It’s very important for us to keep in touch with you during this time. Enjoy the best opera and ballet performances at home and we look forward to seeing you very soon,” the statement read.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/03/17/Yerevan-Opera-House/2256883

