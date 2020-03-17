Levon Aronian’s wife undergoes surgery

Australian chess player Arianne Caoili, the wife of leading Armenian chess player Levon Aronian, remains in a grave but stable condition after suffering serious injuries in a car crash.

She continues to receive treatment at the intensive care unit of the Astghik Medical Center in Yerevan.

Speaking to Panorama.am, spokesperson of the hospital Lusine Petrosyan said Caoili has undergone a limb surgery, adding that she is expected to undergo several other surgeries as well soon.

According to the spokesperson, the chess player is conscious now and is receiving the necessary treatment.

Arianne Caoili was involved in a car crash in Yerevan on Sunday, shortly after midnight. Many were deeply saddened by the news, wishing her a speedy recovery.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/03/17/Levon-Aronian-wife/2257263

