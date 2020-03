Armenia reports 52 coronavirus cases

YEREVAN. – The number of coronavirus cases has reached 52 in Armenia, health minister Arsen Torosyan said during a live stream on Facebook late on Monday evening.

“We have made 105 tests today, and other seven people tested positive. 12 cases are connected with the Etchmiadzin case, and these patients have not showed any symptoms so far,” Torosyan said.

The Armenian government held a special session on Monday to declare a state of emergency for a month.

https://news.am/eng/news/566449.html

