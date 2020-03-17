72 coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia as of March 17

Armenia’s Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan provided updates about the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia. “As of 18.00 we have recorded 8 new cases of coronavirus, some of the patients have been on quarantine, the circle of interactions of the others is being clarified. One of the them is related to Echmiadzin case, the others – to the case at a manufacturing company in Yerevan,” Torosyan wrote in a Facebook post.

As the minister added, in total 72 confirmed cases are recorded in the country as of March 17 at 18.00, one patient has recovered.

To remind, Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency in the country on Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/03/17/Coronavirus/2257623

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...