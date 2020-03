Please Contact us via e-mail

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the staff of the Armenian Communities Department is currently working from home. If you wish to speak to us, please send us a note on carmenias@gulbenkian.pt and the appropriate staff will call you back shortly. You can write to us in Armenian, English, French and Portuguese.

