Number of coronavirus infected in Armenia reaches 45

Armenia’s health minister Arsen Torosyan reports about 15 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia.

Some of the cases were registered in already isolated people, the circle of contacts of the rest is being clarified.

“So far we have 45 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which one recovered,” the minister reported.

https://www.aysor.am/en/news/2020/03/16/armenia-45/1672264

