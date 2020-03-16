Armenian flown from Italy amid coronavirus fears isolated in northern resort city

The Armenian citizens, who were flown to Yerevan from Rome amid the spreading coronavirus infection across Italy, have been isolated in the resort city of Dilijan.

All the 67 have been given room on the premises of Monte Melkonyan Military Training College, the Defense Ministry spokesperson, Shushan Stepanyan, says on Facebook, promsing, upon necessity, a future collaboration with other government agencies.

Highlighting the Defense Ministry’s authorization by the government to coordinate and use all its infrastructures and means to organize sanitary-hygiene and epidemiological measures ensuring proper safety standards for the population, especially servicemen, Stepanyan rules out any impact on educational processes. She also promises proper decontamination measures after freeing the territory.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2020/03/16/shushan/3237520

