Armenia healthcare minister: No people on board Rome flight running fever upon arrival in Yerevan

The plane from Rome arrived at Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan with a few hour delay, but with success; there were no emergency incidents during the flight. Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan noted this on Facebook and also posted a respective video.

“There were no people running a fever upon arrival,” he added. “The rest—according to the pre-announced plan.”

https://news.am/eng/news/566171.html

