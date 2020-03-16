2nd Coronavirus Test for PM Pashinyan and his Wife Again Negative

Prime Ministe rof Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page that the results of the coronavirus test are negative for him and his wife Anna Hakobyan.”The results of our tests are again negative. I will be back in Yerevan in the morning”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinya wrote.

Earlier he announced that he came into contact few days ago during the ”Yes” campaign of the constitutional referendum with a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 15th.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/80899/2nd-coronavirus-test-for-pm-pashinyan-and-his-wife-again-negative.html

