Tough measures taken in Etchmiadzin city as the city becomes epicenter of coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Conditioned by the spread of the novel coronavirus, extra measures are taken in Etchmiadzin city, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan informed during a Facebook Live. He informed the most part of the 27 roads entering to the city will be locked, only 3 of them will operate.

“We have to ask the residents of Etchmiadzin to use only 3 of the 27 roads for the exit of the city starting from 23:00. We ask you to use only Vagharshapat-Yerevan, Vagharshapat-Ashtarak and Vagharshapat-Masis roads (Vagharshapat is the official name of Etchmiadzin-edit.). The rest will be closed. The body temperature of the travelers will be checked and those citizens that will have higher than normal body temperature will be asked to self-isolate’’, the PM said.

He noted that at the moment there are two patients in a higher-risk health condition, who are aged 67 and 71, but they feel good.

The number of citizens infected with coronavirus is 28, but one of them has been cured and discharged. 27 are still in hospital.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

