Coronavirus in Armenia: Schoolkid among confirmed cases

PanARMENIAN.Net – One of the coronavirus cases announced in Armenia on Saturday, March 14 is a school-aged child, according to the Health Ministry.

The child has been hospitalized, while teachers and children having been exposed to the child are being isolated.

The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia climbed for the third time on Saturday, when the total number of infections reached 20.

The new cases, like around a dozen others before them, had already been isolated due to having been exposed to a person carrying the virus.

Also, the first person to have brought the virus to Armenia has tested negative and will be discharged after retest.

http://www.panarmenian.net/eng/news/279015/

