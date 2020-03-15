Armenia reports first recovery from coronavirus as infections rise to 28

PanARMENIAN.Net – The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia climbed again on Sunday, March 15, as two more “interconnected” cases were announced by Health Minister Arsen Torosyan.

The total number of infections in the country now stands at 28.

Torosyan also revealed that Armenia’s first confirmed patient has tested negative for the second time and will be discharged shortly.

While 577 people have been tested so far, Torosyan said earlier as many as 300 people have been isolated.

http://www.panarmenian.net/eng/news/279041/

