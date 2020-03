Armenia-designed application in Forbes list of 5 programs for working from home

Krisp program designed in Armenia has been included in the list of Forbes’ top five programs for working from home, Armenia’s high-tech minister Hakob Arshakyan wrote on Facebook.

Krisp is an AI-powered application that removes background noise in real-time calls.

The Armenian company said they are ready to provide free packages to the Armenian companies.

In 2018 Krisp was recognized the best product on ProductHunt platform.

https://news.am/eng/news/566014.html

