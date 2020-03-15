Armenia coronavirus cases reach 20

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Two more quarantined people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Armenia, bringing the total number of infections to 20, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said on social media.

He said that 12 others were also tested but the results were negative.

Torosyan said the latest infections are direct contacts of an earlier case that was diagnosed in a resident from Etchmiatsin.

“At this moment we have 20 confirmed cases”, he said.

