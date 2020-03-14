Armenian PM, his wife test negative for coronavirus

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan tested negative for coronavirus.

PM Pashinyan confirmed the reports via Facebook live stream. The Prime Minister and his wife self-isolated at their official residence in Sevan following the controversial reports about Brazilian president who was tested for coronavirus. Anna Hakobyan has recently visited Brazil where she met with the First Lady.

“We are happy that we tested negative. This means we managed to avoid coronavirus,” he said.

https://news.am/eng/news/565994.html

