Armenian Genocide Memorial vandalized in Lyon

YEREVAN. – Armenian Genocide Memorial of Lyon was vandalized last night, head of Bright Armenia parliamentary group Edom Marukyan wrote on Facebook.

He urged the Armenian foreign ministry, Armenia’s embassy in France, consulate in Lyon and French police to take steps to identify the vandals and hold them accountable.

https://news.am/eng/news/565985.html

