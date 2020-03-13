National Gallery: ‘Dali and Picasso’ exhibition to be open until 8pm two days a week

Considering the unprecedented number of visitors to and the great interest in the “Dali and Picasso” exhibition launched at the National Gallery of Armenia on March 7, the exhibition will be open until 8pm every Thursday and Friday, the gallery said in a Facebook post.

The gallery is usually open to visitors until 5:30pm on those days.

A total of 260 works by the renowned Spanish artists from the collection of Alexander Shadrin have been on display at the gallery since March 7. The exhibition runs through April 26.

Earlier, Director of the National Gallery Arman Tsaturyan said they expect to receive 500-1,500 visitors a day.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/03/13/Dali-and-Picasso-exhibition/2254701

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...