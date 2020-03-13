Italian patient with coronavirus in Armenia is Renco company employee

YEREVAN. – The Italian man living in Armenia who was diagnosed with coronavirus works for the Italian Renco company, Renco ArmEstate deputy director Gegham Baklachev told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“He came to Armenia about a week ago,” Baklachev said. “He was running a fever the day before yesterday, we contacted the health inspectorate body, the ambulance came, they took him to ‘Nork [Republican] Infectious [Clinical Hospital in Yerevan]; the first test for coronavirus came out positive.”

The Renco ArmEstate deputy director noted that this man had been involved in the construction work on the separate floor of the Tumo center building, and that all those working with him were quarantined.

“We have a separate building where our employees live,” he said. “Everyone, about 30 people—a dozen of them Italians—are quarantined in their homes. They came from the police, shut the building. Every day special staff come with [special] attires, come in, inspect.

Gegham Baklachev added that the infected Italian man’s wife is also among those quarantined.

https://news.am/eng/news/565724.html

