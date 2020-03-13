Embassy of Armenia in Italy issues announcement on March 15 flight to Yerevan

The press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic today told Armenian News-NEWS.am that nobody is currently infected with or suspected of being infected with the coronavirus.

“The Government of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic is taking all necessary measures to prevent the penetration of the coronavirus into Nagorno-Karabakh and is taking measures to provide the stock of necessary drugs and items,” the press service added.

The Embassy of Armenia in Italy has issued an announcement for citizens of Armenia in Italy and wishing to return to Armenia. The announcement reads as follows:

“The Embassy of Armenia in Italy would like to inform that, on Sunday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m. in Rome, the Armenian Atlantis European Airways will organize a charter flight from Fiumicino Airport of Rome to Yerevan for citizens of Armenia who are currently in Italy and the citizens of Armenia who wish to return to Armenia.

During the flight, passengers will be provided with face masks, and healthcare measures will be ensured. The citizens will be under a 14-day quarantine in Armenia.

The Embassy informs that priority will be given under the following principle when listing the citizens of Armenia:

1. citizens of Armenia in Italy on a short visit

2. citizens of Armenia in Italy for study or on a business trip

3. citizens of Armenia with residency permit

Citizens of Armenia wishing to take advantage of the opportunity of the flight who still haven’t contacted the Embassy are asked to immediately provide the copies of an Armenian passport, visa or residency permit and contacts (purpose of being in Italy, phone number, e-mail address and address of residence in Italy).

The Embassy will individually contact previously registered citizens of Armenia for the arrival at Fiumicino Airport and to list the passengers.”

