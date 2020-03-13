Armenian Bishops issue statement on coronavirus

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On March 13, under the presidency of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, Armenian Bishops issued a statement on the Coronavirus Disease:

“With concern, we are reflecting on the stressful situation the Coronavirus disease has created throughout the world, as well as, in our country. We pray for the tranquility of the souls of the people passed away from Coronavirus disease, as well as, we extend our support to their families and wish all the patients urgent recovery,” the Bishops said.

“We exhort the sons of our nation to be maximally alert and responsible, seriously follow all the requirements and guidelines of the specialized institutions and carry out all the means to prevent the virus,” they added.

“Our Church has always implemented its soul-salvation service and, today also, it will continue its God-trusted mission through serving spiritual care to its faithful people, encouraging them to stay strong in their faith and face the difficulties and hardships via the faith and prayer towards God, the statement reads.

The Bishops offered their prayers for the world’s peace, for the immediate overcoming of the threats and dangers the mankind faces.

“We also ask the Lord’s assistance to the people who need to be recovered, as well as, to the doctors who carry out a hard work and all those involved in the important service of the health care. May the love, graces and the most generous mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ be with us all. Amen,” they concluded.

https://en.armradio.am/2020/03/13/armenian-bishops-issue-statement-on-coronavirus/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...