Armenia embassy in Syria to temporarily restrict peoples’ consular reception

Given the situation and epidemic risks resulting from the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in a number of countries, the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia (RA) in Syria will temporarily restrict the consular reception of persons as March 15; the embassy noted this in a statement.

“At the same time, we urge RA citizens (residents) in Syria to apply for consular registration, or to provide information on their whereabouts by sending data (…),” it added. “We recall that that applying for consular registration is a voluntary and free process aimed at ensuring the protection of the rights and interests of RA citizens, providing possible assistance, providing necessary consultation in emergencies.”

https://news.am/eng/news/565683.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...