TUMO announces suspension of classes in all its centres until April 12

All TUMO centers in Armenia and Artsakh will be closed from March 12th to April 12th due to health and safety reasons. “Each week, 20,000 teens attend TUMO centers — more than any school in the country — which is why we are taking precautionary measures to reduce risk and protect our students,” the announcement released by the Centre said.

Panorama.AM

