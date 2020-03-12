Pope Entrusts Rome & Italy to Mary’s Help & Protection

In Videomessage, Holy Father Prays Confidently to Blessed Virgin

DEBORAH CASTELLANO LUBOV

Pope Francis has entrusted Rome and all Italy to the Blessed Virgin Mary’s help and protection.

The Holy Father did so in a videomessage he sent on the occasion of the Day of Prayer and Fasting, March 11, 2020.

The message was made available pn the occasion of the Holy Mass to be celebrated in the absence of the faithful, promoted by Cardinal Angelo de Donatis at the Shrine of Our Lady of Divine Love. outside of Rome.

In the message, he addresses his prayer to the Blessed Virgin, where he expresses how she always shines our path and provides refuge.

The Holy Father recognizes her steadfast faith and the trials and crosses of her and Her Son.

“You, Salvation of the Roman people,” he said, “you know what we need and we are sure that you will provide for, as at Cana of Galilee, may joy and celebration return after this trial.”

The Holy Father concluded stating: “Under your protection we seek refuge, Holy Mother of God. Do not spurn the pleas of we who are in trial and free us from every danger, O glorious and blessed Virgin.”

The following is the full Vatican-provided text of the video message:

***

O Mary,

You always shine on our path

as a sign of salvation and hope.

We

rely on you, Health of the sick,

You who, at the cross, united with Jesus’ pain,

keeping steadfast your faith.

You, Salvation of the Roman people,

you know what we need

and we are sure that you will provide

for, as at Cana of Galilee,

may joy and celebration return

after this trial.

Help us, Mother of Divine Love,

to conform to the will of the Father

and to do what we are told by Jesus,

Who has taken our suffering upon Himself

and has burdened Himself with our sorrows

to lead us through the cross,

to the joy of resurrection. Amen.

Under your protection we seek refuge, Holy Mother of God.

Do not spurn the pleas of we who are in trial

And free us from every danger, O glorious and blessed Virgin.[Vatican-provided text]

https://zenit.org/articles/pope-entrusts-rome-italy-to-marys-help-protection/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...