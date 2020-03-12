NAASR Postponing Events, Closing Building to Public Amid Coronavirus Concerns

BELMONT, Mass.—In line with the recommendations of public health and medical experts relating to the coronavirus, the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) has made the difficult decision to postpone all public events through the end of April 2020. The health and safety of the entire community are primary concerns. Every effort will be made to reschedule the many events affected by this decision. In due course, NAASR will announce plans regarding events in May and beyond.

Similarly, the NAASR Vartan Gregorian Building, 395 Concord Ave., Belmont, MA 02478, will be closed to the public until the end of April, at which time the situation will be reassessed.

