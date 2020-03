Large fire breaks out at Armenia-Azerbaijan border neutral zone

Today, at 1:02am, the national crisis management center of Armenia received a report that a grassy area was burning in Vazashen village of Tavush Province.

It turned out that the fire had broken out at the neutral zone of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

At 7am, the fire spread onto Armenia.

The fire was extinguished at 9:26am.

But about 5 hectares of vegetation was burned down.

https://news.am/eng/news/565439.html

