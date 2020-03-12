Greece reports first coronavirus death, a 66-year-old man

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece reported its first fatality from a coronavirus infection on Thursday, a 66-year-old man who had returned from a religious pilgrimage to Israel and Egypt at the end of February.

The deceased had underlying health issues, the health ministry said in a statement. There were 99 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Greece by late Wednesday.

Separately, passengers on board a ferry boat were quarantined as a precaution after a crew member said he felt unwell, a health ministry spokesman said. The crew member disembarked for further health checks.

The Athens News Agency reported there were 341 passengers and 77 crew on board the ferry which was currently docked at port on the island of Limnos.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-greece-death/greece-reports-first-coronavirus-death-a-66-year-old-man-idUSKBN20Z0SE

