Eurnekian School of Armenia’s Etchmiadzin discontinues classes upon Catholicos decision

By the decision of the Catholicos of All Armenians, classes at Eurnekian School in Etchmiadzin have been discontinued, as the school’s principal Susanna Vardanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“By the decision of the Supreme Patriarch, we have discontinued classes. The main problem is the absences. The children’s parents were very worried and were taking their children home,” she stated.

Today, there were many absences at schools in Etchmiadzin, and parents took their children home during class hours. This comes after a citizen of Etchmiadzin was diagnosed with coronavirus yesterday.

One of the three people diagnosed with coronavirus in Armenia yesterday is a resident of Etchmiadzin. Since last night, there have been many calls from people saying that there are ambulance trucks around the city. The man who was diagnosed with the virus attended his son’s engagement ceremony on March 8. Mayor of Etchmiadzin Diana Gasparyan wrote the following: “The patient is isolated; the possible circle of people in contact with him/her is being determined. I am always in touch with RA Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan, and I will provide additional information if needed. Please do not panic; just observe the rules of safety and hygiene.”

Overall, there are four people diagnosed with coronavirus in Armenia so far.

https://news.am/eng/news/565509.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...