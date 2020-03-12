Armenian Government Launches ‘iGorts’ for Diaspora Professionals

The Republic of Armenia’s Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs is proud to launch “iGorts,” an unprecedented program which invites Diaspora Armenian professionals to work in Armenia’s state institutions.

Within the framework of the program, Diaspora Armenian professionals and specialists will be placed in State agencies in need of their expertise and will have the opportunity to lend their experience and knowledge toward improving and developing the state institution and its policies and programs.

If you have a master’s degree or higher and are willing to live and work in Armenia for one year then this program is for you.

Program costs for the participants will be covered by the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, in the form of a round-trip air ticket, and monthly fee to cover living expenses.

The program will begin on July 1 and last 12 months. Applications are now open, and individuals are encouraged to apply. The application deadline is April 6.

If you have any questions, please call +374 60 500 301, send an email to diasporafellowships@gov.am, or visit the website.

