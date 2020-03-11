Wuhan Christians Boldly Preach The Gospel On Streets In Coronavirus-Hit Areas

Christians in Wuhan, China, are handing out masks and Gospel tracts on the streets in the midst of novel coronavirus outbreak and government persecutions.

The risk of contracting the disease and the persecution from the government is not stopping these fervent Christians as they openly preach the gospel.

Even during the severe outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the persecution of Christians by the Communist government of China still continues where openly talking about Christianity is illegal under the Communist regime.

However, even with all the persecution Christians in Wuhan are taking advantage of the need of surgical masks and seeing it as an opportunity to distribute the gospel. They are wearing the masks to protect them from the virus and the authorities as they share the Gospel with their lost brothers and sisters.

“There are Christians, a ministry in Wuhan, they go out to the streets. They’re very courageous,” CBN News Asia Correspondent Lucille Talusan said. “They give out masks and they say that they are Christians and they share the love of Christ and point to Jesus to bring hope to them and their families and the whole of China… This is really a break-through.”

Father Francis Liu from the Chinese Christian Fellowship of Righteousness shared a video of Christian sermons being played on speakers for the community to hear.

While the total number of people affected by the novel coronavirus is now 40,770 worldwide, 40,170 are from China. The death toll now due to novel coronavirus is 910 as of today. People in China desperately need to hear the gospel now as never before, because only the Lord Jesus Christ can save these people from this disease. Let us uphold the land of China in our prayers today and ask God to forgive the people and heal the land and the people of their diseases.

2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

https://www.faithpot.com/wuhan-christians-china-coronavirus/?fbclid=IwAR0sgj05D1nR9VEkdNGDLdN2sxjol0zQtUVtNMJ1cXHNBclfYNRLpeIFj7E

