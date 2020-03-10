Yerevan State Chamber Choir to fully perform Komitas’ ‘Berlin Liturgy’ for the first time

The Yerevan State Chamber Choir will fully perform “Berlin Liturgy” by prominent Armenian composer Komitas for the first time.

The work will be performed during a concert which will take place at Komitas Chamber Music Hall on March 27, at 7pm, the choir’s press service reported.

The concert program also features “Apricot Tree”, “Plowmen’s Song of Lori”, “This Night, Moonlit Night”, to name a few.

The event is the final part of the seven concert series initiated by the chamber choir to mark the great composer’s 150th birthday anniversary.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/03/10/Yerevan-State-Chamber-Choir/2252796

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...