World Prayer Begins to Halt Anxiety Over Coronavirus

On March 9 at 7:00 pm in Greenwich, Connecticut, U.S.A.

ROSA DIE ALCOLEA

Given the anxiety, worry, and panic unleashed by the coronavirus crisis, which is already affecting more than 100 countries, an infallible worldwide remedy has been proposed: the prayer of the Rosary.

The Catholic parish of St. Roch in Greenwich, Connecticut, began the first series of the Holy Rosary, at the national and international level, to ask the Most Holy Mother for an end to the Coronavirus. The event took place on March 9, 2020, and the Rosary will be recited the whole week. “We will pray for the victims of the Coronavirus and for all those suffering fear and anxiety because of the sickness.”

The CEO of a technological educational company of New York created “The Rosary Network,” a small, non-profit organization, and wrote a small book.

“I usually lead the Rosary in another parish of the area, St. Michael’s,” he said.

“It is spreading locally here and we hope to see the effect of the first day so that from there, to the degree that it’s a series of daily Rosaries, we will promote it at all levels, including putting it online. The objective is that the idea be adopted at the national and international level,” explained Mikel, Catholic resident in the United States.

The Rosary Network

“The Rosary Network” is a non-profit American initiative to spread the power of the prayer of the Rosary, in keeping with the message of Our Lady of Fatima.

Lay Catholics of the New York area founded the global apostolate. Mikel A. directs it, under the guidance and supervision of prestigious Catholic priests.

The Movement organizes and promotes events to pray the Rosary, along with educational activities, in which everyone is welcome, without previous requisites.

As Sister Lucia, the last visionary of Fatima, said: “There is no problem, no matter how difficult it might seem, that we cannot solve by praying the Holy Rosary.”

