Washington National Cathedral Concert Honoring Centennial of US-Armenia Relations • MassisPost

WASHINGTON, DC — The Armenian prime minister’s wife was the honored guest of an unprecedented multi-media concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the US-Armenia relations.

The special cultural event, entitled PostClassical Ensemble, was organized in Washington DC by the US Embassy in Armenia. It attracted high-ranking administration officials, ambassadors accredited to the United States, clergymen, philanthropists, representatives of US-Armenian organizations, parties and community members, Anna Hakobyan’s office reports.

In a greeting address to the guests, Armenian Ambassador Varuzhan Nersesyan said the selection of the concert venue was a symbolic move to honor the memory of Woodrow Wilson, the United States’ 28th president who is buried in Washington. Praising the great politician’s contribution to defining citizens’ rights and outlining the principles of self-determination and equality of nations, the diplomat noted that his historic endeavors paved a way to the Armenian Genocide recognition exactly a century later. He thanked the attending congressmen and their colleagues for supported to the Armenian Genocide Resolution in the US Senate. “It was a tribute of respect to not only the Armenian martyrs but also those US [public and political] figures who invested efforts towards the recognition of the Armenian Genocide,” he said.

The ambassador also thanked Nubar Afeyan, the founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, for sponsoring the festival and the concert.

Addressing the non-violent “velvet” revolution that led to major political transitions in Armenia, the ambassador added that the democratic progress promoted also the strengthening and deepening of the US-Armenian relations.

The floor was later given to Mary Royce, Assistant Secretary Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, who praised the unique role of culture in developing relations. The US official also prioritized the existing level of cooperation in education and science.

Cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan and Jivan Gasparyan Jr (duduk) accompanied the ensemble during the concert against the background of nulti-media illustrations dedicated to Sayat-Nova (author: Gevorg Muradi). The author of the music, intended specially for the event, was Vache Sharafyan.

