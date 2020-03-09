“You can rely on me in my new position” – Donald Tusk to Prime Minister Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with European People’s Party (EPP) President Donald Tusk at EPP headquarters in Brussels, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Welcoming the Armenian Premier, Donald Tusk said: “Mr. Prime Minister, I am pleased to welcome you in my new position but with a feeling of traditional friendship. I mean traditional friendship not only with you, but also with Armenia. You can rely on me in my new position.”

Donald Tusk stressed that the Europeans, including society and politicians, have high confidence in Armenia’s new government and personally in the Prime Minister, which is an important political capital.

Thankful for the warm welcome, Nikol Pashinyan said: “We highly appreciate your role in the development of EU-Armenia relations. We are convinced that as EPP President you will contribute to the further development and progress of our cooperation.”

The parties exchanged views on a broad range of issues relating to cooperation between Armenia and the European Union. They highlighted the need for close cooperation between Armenian parliamentarians and EPP faction deputies in the European Parliament.

Touching on Armenia’s judicial reform, Nikol Pashinyan gave details of the upcoming constitutional referendum. The interlocutors exchanged views on the ongoing fight against corruption in our country.



The EPP President hailed the reforms being implemented in Armenia and expressed readiness to promote the development and deepening of cooperation with Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

