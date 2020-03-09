Yerevan’s Matenadaran publishes book on memoirs of 14th-century Armenian manuscripts

Yerevan’s Matenadaran, officially called the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts, has published a book on memoirs of 14th-century Armenian manuscripts.

The book, compiled by L. Khachikyan, A. Matevosyan and A. Ghazarosyan, features memoirs of Armenian manuscripts dating from 1326- 1350, some of which were published by Levon Khachikyan in his book entitled “Memoirs of Armenian Manuscripts of the 14th century” (1950), while other materials were added by Artashes Matevosyan.

The book was completed and published by Candidate of Historical Sciences Arpenik Ghazaryan, the Matenadaran said in a Facebook post.

The editor of the book is Doctor of Historical Sciences Karen Matevosyan.

The book is an important source for historical, philological and generally archeological studies.

Panorama.AM

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...