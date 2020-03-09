Washington’s Bible Museum Receives Khachkar from Armenia

WASHINGTON (Armradio)—Armenia has gifted a khachkar (cross-stone) to the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

“This wonderful Khatchkar carved on tufa stone just arrived from Armenia as a gift from the people of Armenia to the Bible Museum of the United States,” Armenia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Varuzhan Nersisyan said in a Facebook post.

The khachkar is a replica of the world-renowned, 14th century Armenian sculptor Momik’s work and will become a permanent exhibit at the Museum of the Bible.

On December 16, 2019, in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, welcomed the visit of a delegation from the Museum of the Bible, led by Jeffrey Kloha, Chief Curatorial Officer of the Museum.

At a meeting with His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, representatives of the museum revealed plans to organize an exhibition entitled “The Breath of God,” dedicated to the Armenian Bible and the Armenian Church art.

