Shuttle from LA to Fresno to visit William Saroyan House Museum

FRESNO — On the 7th of March, the William Saroyan House Museum and gg – the leading Armenian ridehailing transportation company, have teamed up in organizing a special ggShuttle round tour from LA to Fresno and back.

The goal of the event was to use combined efforts to mold a sustainable and budding ecosystem between cultural activities and businesses, where one helps the other in creating an environment where our beautiful heritage is easily accessible for everyone.

The William Saroyan House Museum and gg are going to continue this collaboration, and once a month, people in Los Angeles will be able to visit the museum to see its unique features. Unlike most house-museums, Saroyan House does not showcase Saroyan’s personal belongings. Instead, the exhibition space is intended as a visual exploration of William Saroyan’s life. Exhibits ranging from drawings and sketches to book covers and photographs line the walls of the room. Light sensors follow every movement of each of the visitors, transforming the museum into a living structure of sorts, gifted with its own gaze. And last but not least, the newly updated hologram of the writer meets the visitors, and, speaking with Saroyan’s actual voice, tells stories about his life and work.

