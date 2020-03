Canonization of three Athonite Elders by the Ecumenical Patriarchate

Members of the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople on Monday officially announced the canonization of three Athonite Fathers, namely the Elder Joseph the Hesychast, the Elder Ephraim Katounakiotis and the Elder Daniel Katounakiotis — something that His All Holiness, the Ecumenical Patriarch, Bartholomew I had previously announced as forthcoming last October, during his visit to Mount Athos.

