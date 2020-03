Boxing: Armenia win 2 medals in Helsinki intn’l tournament

Armenia has won two medals in the 39th GeeBee Boxing Tournament in Helsinki.

Narek Hovhannisyaan (63kg) and Arsen Grigoryan (69kg) secured the third prize in the international competitions held in the Finnish capital held from March 5 to 9.

The team headed to the country under the leadership of the chief coach, Pavlik Gharslyan.

Tert

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...