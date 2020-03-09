Armenian Scouts thank Syrian Parliament for recognition of Genocide

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Scouts in Damascus carried out a stand of appreciation towards members of the People’s Assembly [Parliament] for adopting a unanimous resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide, SANA news agency reports.

The scouts performed the Syrian Arab national anthem and scout performances, expressing greetings and appreciation to the members of the Assembly.

During his reception of the members of the scouts who participated in the stand, Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hamouda Sabbagh pointed out to the symbolism and the importance of their stand which coincides with the glorious anniversary of the 8th of March revolution. Sabbagh affirmed that the People’s Assembly’s decision to recognize and condemn the Armenian genocide came in its correct historical context because this heinous crime is condemned by all standards.

He reiterated that such crimes will stay alive in their memory, therefore the unanimous decision of the People’s Assembly had a special meaning because it is one of the rare decisions that was issued unanimously and not by majority, confirming that whoever does not recognize this genocide is considered a partner in this crime.

Head of the Syrian-Armenian Parliamentary Friendship Society in the People’s Assembly, Dr. Nora Eryssian, underlined the importance of this stand, which expresses gratitude and appreciation to members of the People’s Assembly for their unanimous resolution.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1007848/

