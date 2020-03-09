Armenia-Iran visa-free regime temporarily suspended due to coronavirus

In an effort to help stem the spread of novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has suspended visa-free entry to Armenia from Iran. As the MFA said in a released statement, the Armenian Embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran works under extraordinary regime and the provision of consular services has been temporarily suspended. In the territory of the Islamic Republic Armenian visas can be obtained online through E-VISA platform.

It next says that given the current state of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Armenian Foreign Ministry urge the citizens of Armenia to temporarily avoid visiting the Islamic Republic of Iran, the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Korea, Japan and EU countries (particularly Italy, Germany, France and Spain), except in urgent cases.

As the statement released by the ministry read, in case of a visit or stay in the aforementioned countries, the Armenian citizens follow the instructions and advice of the Ministry of Health of Armenia and relevant authorities of that country, and in case of need, contact the Diplomatic Missions of Armenia on the spot.

Panorama.AM

