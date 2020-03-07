UCLA and AUA Announce Concert Tour in Armenia

In collaboration with the American University of Armenia, the University of California, Los Angeles Armenian Music Program will perform in a concert tour around the Republic of Armenia. The tour will take place from March 18 to 21.

Mezzo-soprano Danielle Segen, of the UCLA VEM Ensemble, will be returning to Armenia for the third time, where she will be joined by tenor Thomas Segen, UCLA Professor and Founding Director of the UCLA Armenian Music Program Movses Pogossian, and acclaimed pianist, composer, and AUA faculty Artur Avanesov. These internationally renowned performers will present the music of Armenian classics such as Komitas, Mansurian, Arutiunian, Hovhannes, and others, in the cities of Yerevan, Gyumri, Dilijan, and Vanadzor.

Sharing the beauty of classical music with audiences in the regions of the country which don’t regularly have access to musical performances, the concerts will take place in the cities where AUA’s Open Education has branches.

True to the mission of the UCLA Armenian Music Program, “to preserve and celebrate Armenian music as an art form,” this concert tour will present the achievements of the Armenian classical tradition to audiences across the country, through the mesmerizing voices of the American-born vocalists who will be joined by the renowned Armenian musicians.

The members of the UCLA Armenian Music program are looking forward to their return to Armenia and to the continued collaboration with their partner and affiliate, the American University of Armenia.

The performances & presentations are set to take place:

Wednesday, March 18 at 1:30 p.m. at the American University of Armenia

Thursday, March 19 at 5 p.m. at the Gyumri Technology Center’s Concert Hall

Friday, March 20 at 6 p.m. at the Vanadzor Music School After Eduard Kzartmyan

Saturday, March 21 at 4 p.m. at the UWC Dilijan College, Atrium

To learn more about the UCLA Armenian Music Program please visit the website. To learn more about the American University of Armenia, visit the website.

