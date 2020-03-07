Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan went on Facebook livestream, and he urged people to create their own YES campaign team on social media ahead of the referendum on constitutional amendments.
“You consider yourself a leader of the YES campaign [in the referendum], using all appropriate occasions—coffee breaks, lunch, walks—to do it,” he said.
Armenia PM urges people to create their own YES campaign team on social media
Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan went on Facebook livestream, and he urged people to create their own YES campaign team on social media ahead of the referendum on constitutional amendments.
Yorumlar kapatıldı.