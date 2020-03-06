Supreme Spiritual Council of Armenian Apostolic Church concludes 4-day meeting

Meeting of the Supreme Spiritual Council of the Armenian Apostolic Church was held at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, from March 3 to 6, and it was chaired by chaired by Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

Among other matters, the meeting also touched upon the ongoing renovation and reinforcement of the Mother Cathedral Holy Etchmiadzin. It informed that these works would be completed by 2021.

Organizational work for the National Ecclesiastical Assembly to be convened at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin occupied an important place on the agenda of this meeting. The Supreme Spiritual Council, while discussing the respective submitted documents, welcomed the tremendous amount of work done that will greatly serve the accomplishment of the mission of the Armenian Apostolic Church. But in view of the necessity of amending the said documents and the fact that ongoing renovation and reinforcement of the Mother Cathedral Holy Etchmiadzin would be completed by 2021, the Supreme Spiritual Council decided to postpone the convening of the National Ecclesiastical Assembly.

The meeting of the Supreme Spiritual Council also reviewed the 2019 activity report of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

https://news.am/eng/news/564406.html

